Shannon Satterlee joined News 18 in February as a Multi-Media Journalist. She grew up in a military family, moving around the country. When her father retired from the military, they settled in a small town in Illinois.

Shannon attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism. While attending EIU she worked for WEIU, the local PBS affiliate's live, nightly, award-winning newscast.

In her spare time Shannon enjoys shopping, watching movies and hanging out with her two cats Boomer and Glenn.

Shannon is excited to be part of the WQOW News Team, and learn more about the Eau Claire area.