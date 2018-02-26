Shuttle company, university official react to possible Eau Claire ordinance

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire's Public Good Order has been around since 1953, but new possible changes don't have everyone's support.



If the planned proposals are made into an ordinance, motor buses or hired drivers would no longer be allowed to drop off more than 10 passengers at a time along a single block between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. in Eau Claire.



Tom Klatt, the owner of Right Way Shuttle, said his service has been around for 13 years. He said if the ordinance is approved, there may not be a future for Right Way Shuttle.



"It would be impossible for my service to continue," Klatt said. "Just with those kind of restraints on how I operate my business, it wouldn't be feasible to provide a quality service for the students."

"So, my concern is how many students are we going to let walk home in the middle of February? How many students are we going to let go into the Chippewa River potentially? We've seen cases of students falling into the river in La Crosse and unfortunately not making it home that night," said Scott Small, the director of the Intergovernmental Affairs Commission of UW-Eau Claire's Student Senate.



Small said he's upset students were never informed about the possible change before it was proposed.



Klatt and Small both said they are willing to work with the city so they can come up with a solution rather than restrict the motor buses and hired drivers.

