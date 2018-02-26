UPDATE: Bruce student remains in custody following threat, police continuing investigation

UPDATE: The following is the latest information released via Facebook by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office:

"During an incident like the one we recently had at the Bruce School, it is often times frustrating for students, staff, families and community members to wait for information regarding the incident. For that, we apologize. Our main concern and focus is for the safety and protection of the staff and students at all of our school districts within Rusk County. Before information can be released, we as a Sheriff’s Office need to make sure we have all of the information first before anything is said so we can be sure that people affected by this incident are receiving accurate accounts of what has occurred and what will occur.



We will start by thanking the Bruce School for acting appropriately and swiftly to this incident. Bruce School staff was notified about a credibly and imminent threat toward the school and its occupants. The Bruce School immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office and simultaneously made contact with the 15 year old male who made the threats. Staff at the school made sure the male did not have any weapons with him or on him and remained with the student until the Sheriff’s Office arrived.



At that time, four (4) members of the Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into the incident. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Bruce School not make any immediate statements regarding this incident until it could be preliminarily investigated. The request was made because at the time, the school and the Sheriff’s Office still didn’t know all of the facts regarding this case.



Dozens of students and staff have been interviewed about this incident. The male student still remains in the custody the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services (Juvenile Intake). Because of state laws, the Sheriff’s Office is limited on the information we can release about this investigation at this time.



There no longer is an active threat towards the school and the Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the staff and students at the Bruce School for assisting in this investigation."



Sheriff Jeffery S. Wallace

Bruce (WQOW) -- Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said a 15 year old Bruce High School student is in custody after making threats of violence.



The sheriff said deputies responded to the school around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, after a complaint that a male student had made violent threats toward the school. News 18 has learned the teen was an active student at Bruce High School.



The Rusk County Sheriff's Office would not release any more details about what type of threat was made, or if weapons were involved, but did tell News 18 that the student was arrested and will spend the night in juvenile intake.



Sheriff Wallace said there is no longer an active threat against the school or staff. The case remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.



