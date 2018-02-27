Trump hires 2020 campaign manager, could announce plans for reelection Tuesday

(ABC News) - President Donald Trump will name Brad Parscale as his 2020 campaign manager, multiple sources familiar with the decision tell ABC News.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee indicating a possible re-election bid in 2020.

Trump wrote that his filing "does not constitute a formal announcement," but as a result, he is able to collect donations.

Sources say he’s expected to formally announce his 2020 bid Tuesday.

Trump’s reelection campaign has been open for business for months and is based out of Trump Tower in Manhattan. He has been holding rallies for over a year now paid for by his reelection campaign.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters in June that “of course he’s running for re-election.”