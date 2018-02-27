The Latest: Water main break displaces some Eau Claire residents

UPDATE: Eau Claire officials said Tuesday night that some families were forced to leave their homes after a water main break caused sewage to leak into their homes.



City officials said they made contact with 89 homes in the area. Of those, 27 homeowner asked for assistance and some were displaced due to issues with their heating units. Lutheren Church of Good Shepherd provided shelter to displaced residents Tuesday night.



Utilities Manager Lane Berg told News 18 a water main broke, which then flooded the city sewer system. Utility maintenance workers will be in the neighborhood for the remainder of the day Tuesday as well as Wednesday finishing repairs. Dumpsters have been placed on the affected streets so residents can discard any damaged items or equipment used during cleanup.

City officials said the water line has been repaired and drinking water has been tested and is now safe to drink.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Here is the latest information from the City of Eau Claire:



The City currently has 35+ employees on the northwest side of town assisting with damage caused by the water main break. Staff is going house to house distributing information on safety and cleanup.

The city has also provided 6 dumpsters in the area for refuse. We will continue to help residents till 9:00 p.m. and will resume in the morning.

The water main has been repaired and the water is safe to drink, but there are health and safety concerns for the residents due to the sewage and water in the basement. Safety of our citizens is our #1 priority. Please avoid the sewage if possible. City utilities employees will be in the neighborhood today to assist residents. Private companies can also be contacted to assist. We will be putting out additional information regarding safe clean up and resources. Please check with your private insurance companies to discuss coverage and options. Eau Claire City Risk Management can be contacted at 715-839-4921 for more information and assistance. We will continue to keep everyone updated. Thank you for your cooperation and patience while we work to resolve this issue.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews are cleaning up after a water main broke near 11th Street and Fountain Street in Eau Claire early Tuesday morning.

City of Eau Claire Utilities Administrator Jeff Pippenger told News 18 about 50 homes were impacted, and the water leaked into many basements.

News 18 spoke with a home owner on 9th street on Tuesday, and he said his basement had about four to six inches of sewage water on his floors. He's been working throughout the day to clean up the affected area in his home.

Eau Claire residents affected by the water main break need to take major safety pre-cautions during the clean up process. Pippenger said rubber gloves should be used and any damaged items should be thrown out into the dumpster provided by the city.

"The water has raw sewage in it because it did go in through the sanitary sewer to get into the homes so they have to take pre-cautions that they make sure they have the safety equipment to deal with pathogens in water," Pippenger said.



City officials are going door-to-door giving safety tips as homeowners begin to clean up from the leak. The fire department is also in the neighborhood on standby, because furnaces could have issues from flooding.

City leaders told News 18 the water is safe to drink, and the break is fixed.

Officials are working to get dumpsters on streets to get rid of damaged items safely.



If you have water issues, call Eau Claire Utilities: (715) 839-3823

Fire or gas concerns, call Eau Claire Fire Department: (715) 839-5012

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

News 18 asked Pippenger about an estimate for how much it will cost home owners to repair damaged basements and he said it all depends on if the home owner's basement was finished or not so clean up costs will vary.

