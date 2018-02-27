Chippewa Falls teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls High School social studies teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student while he worked in a different district. The student was 14 at the time.

Tyler Edge, 24, of Chippewa Falls is accused of sexually assaulting the teen at his South Beloit home in spring of 2017. The assault happened while the teen was a student at Beloit Memorial High School. Edge was employed at Beloit School District as a long-term substitute teacher from Aug. 2016 to July 2017. That's when he joined the Chippewa Falls School District.

According to a press release from the Chippewa Falls School District, there is no indication of any misconduct in Chippewa Falls. He is suspended without pay effective immediately and will be recommended for termination to the Chippewa Falls School Board.

The Beloit Police Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department are working together on the investigation. Felony charges were filed in Rock County on Monday.

