"Misty's Law" aims to protect more animals from abuse

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new bill, named for the once-abused dog that inspired it, aims to protect more animals from harm.

Wisconsin officials said "Misty's Law" was introduced in honor of a black lab that was found abused and abandoned on the side of the road in January 2016. You may remember reports on her care in the following months.



The law would require anyone wanting to adopt to first get a background check, and prohibits anyone who's been convicted of a crime from adopting an animal.



News 18 spoke with local dog owners for their take on the bill.

"I think it's a great law," said Michael Napolitano. "I think it should pass. I think that no one should be allowed to own a pet again that has abused one."



"I'm a little bit concerned about what the definition of abuse is," said George McLeod. "If somebody just turns somebody in and says they're abusing that dog, those people should have some rights to defend themselves too."

Officials said the proposed law would strengthen the punishment against anyone who's convicted of animal abuse. It would also require anyone convicted of animal abuse to pay for the cost of caring for that animal.