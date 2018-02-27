Should son in prison for father's death collect his life insurance?

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The relatives of a local man who died after a fight with his son, are trying to stop that son from collecting on his father's life insurance.



Edward Kohls from Fall Creek died in 2016 after a struggle with his son, Cody Kohls.

Kohls was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to several felonies, but said he was only trying to stop his father's attack.

Now, Cody's uncle and two aunts are asking a judge to stop him from collecting on his father's life insurance.

Under his father's will, Cody Kohls is supposed to get 75 percent or $150,000.