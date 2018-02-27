Eau Claire man leads police on chase, nearly hitting snowplows and a cop

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces nearly a dozen criminal charges, and another dozen traffic charges, for a weekend chase that curved through Eau Claire and Altoona and resulted in several close calls.

Police said Kyle Krueger was high on meth when he led them on the chase early Sunday morning. It started when another driver said Krueger appeared to intentionally ram into his car.



Police picked up the chase, and said Krueger ran stop signs and red lights, and narrowly missed hitting two city snowplows.

At one point, police said Krueger swerved to avoid running over stop sticks, forcing an officer to jump into a snow bank to avoid getting hit.

The chase ended off of Rudolph Road, when one of Krueger's wheel's fell off.

A judge Tuesday set his cash bond at $20,000.





