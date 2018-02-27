How broadband expansion will benefit Chippewa Valley farmers

Local farmers will have more business opportunities thanks to a new broadband expansion plan.

Packerland Broadband and Microsoft will extend networking to 82,000 people in rural Wisconsin and upper Michigan including residents in rural Chippewa County and Eau Claire County.

UW-Extension Agriculture Agent for Eau Claire County, Mark Hagedorn, told News 18 the new agreement will benefit local farmers because they will have more opportunities to utilize more technology.

"I think it's going to benefit farmers on multiple platforms," Hagedorn said. "I think on a business level it will help them be more efficient. It's going to help take that next step towards precision agriculture."

The expansion is expected to happen within the next four years. Hagedorn said he hopes to see the broadband access become more available for Chippewa Valley farmers within the next two years.