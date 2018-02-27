Blugolds, Blue Devils earn All-WIAC honors

(WIAC Release) -- MADISON, Wis.-- University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Elise DeNoyer was selected the Player of the Year to lead the individuals chosen to the 2018 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Basketball Team by the league coaches. In addition, UW-Whitewater’s Keri Carollo was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

DeNoyer is the second player in program history to receive the honor, joining Mackenzie Hunter in 2009. DeNoyer secured first team honors for the second straight season and ranks second in the WIAC with 7.2 rebounds per game, fifth with 13.1 points per contest, sixth with a .435 field goal percentage and eighth with a .733 free-throw percentage. She had a league-high five double-doubles (points-rebounds) and scored in double figures in 21 of 26 games, including a season-high 27 points against Luther College (Iowa) on Nov. 25. DeNoyer grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds against University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Dec. 9.

Repeat selections on the first team from a season ago included: UW-Eau Claire’s Anna Graaskamp; UW-Oshkosh’s Eliza Campbell; UW-River Falls’ Taylor Karge; and UW-Whitewater’s Malia Smith and Brooke Trewyn. Campbell and Karge also earned first team honors in 2016, along with UW-River Falls’ Brynn Liljander. Liljander added first team accolades in 2015.

Smith was selected to the six-person All-Defensive Team for the third consecutive season. UW-Platteville’s Allison Prestegaard earned a spot on the defensive squad for the second straight year.

Carollo secured the coaching honor for the third time in her career (2010, 2014) after leading the Warhawks to the seventh regular-season championship in program history. UW-Whitewater also won the WIAC Championship (presented by Culver’s) for the second straight year and owns a 24-3 record heading into NCAA Division III Championship games.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2018 All-WIAC Women’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)

Eliza Campbell, Oshkosh, Senior, Forward, Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame Academy)

Elise DeNoyer, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, Waukesha, Wis. (Wisconsin Lutheran)

Kyncaide Diedrich, Stout, Junior, Guard, Athens, Wis.

Anna Graaskamp, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward, Eau Claire, Wis. (Memorial)

Taylor Karge, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Mankato, Minn. (East)

Brynn Liljander, River Falls, Senior, Guard, Isanti, Minn. (Cambridge-Isanti)

Andrea Meinert, Whitewater, Senior, Forward, West Bend, Wis. (Kettle Moraine Lutheran)

Mickey Roland, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, New London, Wis.

Malia Smith, Whitewater, Senior, Guard, Bolingbrook, Ill. (Neuqua Valley)

Brooke Trewyn, Whitewater, Senior, Guard, Whitewater, Wis.

Honorable Mention

Kelsey Bakken, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Guard, Marshall, Wis.

Taylor Barrett, Stevens Point, Senior, Post, Monroe, Wis.

Dani Craig, La Crosse, Sophomore, Guard, Coralville, Iowa (Iowa City West)

Bailey Diersen, Stout, Junior, Guard, Greenville, Wis. (Fox Valley Lutheran)

Crystal Pearson, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward, Browerville, Wis.

Allison Prestegaard, Platteville, Junior, Center, Amboy, Ill. (Ashton-Franklin Center)

Isabella Samuels, Oshkosh, Junior, Forward, Green Bay, Wis. (Preble)

Melanie Schneider, Oshkosh, Junior, Forward, Fond du Lac, Wis. (St. Mary’s Springs Academy)

Delaney Schoenenberger, La Crosse, Sophomore, Guard, Janesville, Wis. (Craig)

All-Defensive Team

Kelsey Bakken, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Guard, Marshall, Wis.

Olivia Campbell, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Guard, Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame Academy)

Kyncaide Diedrich, Stout, Junior, Guard, Athens, Wis.

Allison Prestegaard, Platteville, Junior, Center, Amboy, Ill. (Ashton-Franklin Center)

Mickey Roland, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, New London, Wis.

Malia Smith, Whitewater, Senior, Guard, Bolingbrook, Ill. (Neuqua Valley)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Janice Anderson, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, Port Wing, Wis. (South Shore)

Caitlin Broberg, Stevens Point, Junior, Guard, Vadnais Heights, Minn. (White Bear Lake)

Anna Brown, Stout, Senior, Forward, Wausau, Wis. (West)

Taylor Karge, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Mankato, Minn. (East)

Taylor Nelson, La Crosse, Senior, Guard, Cottage Grove, Wis. (Monona Grove)

Becky Raeder, Whitewater, Sophomore, Guard, Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Sydnei Smith, Platteville, Senior, Guard, Rhinelander, Wis.

Erin Vande Zande, Oshkosh, Junior, Forward, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Player of the Year: Elise DeNoyer of La Crosse

Coach of the Year: Keri Carollo of Whitewater

Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete: Eliza Campbell of Oshkosh