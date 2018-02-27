Fellow Marine faces hearing in death of Janesville service member

MADISON (WKOW) -- Military officials are now accusing a Marine private of killing a Janesville area Marine last month.

Capt. Joshua Pena with the U.S. Marine Corps tells 27 News the Marine is accused of murder and obstructing justice in the death of Ethan Barclay-Weberpal.

PFC Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Jan. 16, 2018. Military officials said he was killed by a service member assigned to his same unit after an incident. Barclay-Weberpal, 18, went to Whitewater and Janesville high schools.

The suspect has a military hearing on March 6, 2018, where authorities will make a decision on whether to refer charges, according to Capt. Pena.

Military officials have not released the name of the Marine accused in the murder investigation. Right now, he is protected by the uniform code of military justice, but his name will be released at the hearing next week.