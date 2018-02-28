MUST SEE: 3,000 lb, 16-foot Great White caught

(WQOW) -- One South Carolina captain has quite the fish tale to tell.

Charter Captain, Chip Michalove, also known as the "Shark Whisperer", set out Monday to catch a Great White. And that's just what he did! After losing out on a 10-foot Great White, a 3,000 lb, 16-footer came along! Chip, with help from another boat, was able to capture the massive fish, tag it, and send it back out.