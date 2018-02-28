MUST SEE: 3,000 lb, 16-foot Great White caught - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: 3,000 lb, 16-foot Great White caught

Posted:

(WQOW) -- One South Carolina captain has quite the fish tale to tell.

Charter Captain, Chip Michalove, also known as the "Shark Whisperer", set out Monday to catch a Great White. And that's just what he did! After losing out on a 10-foot Great White, a 3,000 lb, 16-footer came along! Chip, with help from another boat, was able to capture the massive fish, tag it, and send it back out.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.