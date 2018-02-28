Adopt-A-Pet: Glitter

Meet our Pet of the Day: Glitter!

Glitter is about two months old. She was born by emergency c-section when her mother was brought to the shelter as a stray in early December. She's quite the snuggler. She's known to be a bit feisty and playful. She has so much life ahead of her, and she's likely to be quite active at times. She's not spayed yet, so that's something that will have to be done before you take Glitter home.

If you're interested in Glitter, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.