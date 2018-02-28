2/28: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Landscape Lullabies

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has a concert coming up this weekend, and Daybreak has the details.

This Saturday, March 3, from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. the orchestra will present their Landscape Lullabies.

Audience members will enjoy a repertoire inspired by the Chippewa Valley's natural beauty, featuring Smetana's "The Moldau" and Dvorak's Symphony No. 7.

The concert will be held at the State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for non-students under age 40, and $7 for youth and students.