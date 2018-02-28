Two arrested after high-speed chase in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) - Two people are behind bars after a high-speed chase in Barron County Tuesday night.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, a Barron County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on 2nd Street near 25 ¾ Ave. west of Cumberland shortly after 10 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and a short chase ensued with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

As the vehicle got to the intersection of Hwy. 48 and 2nd Street, the driver failed to make the turn and crashed into a snowbank ending the chase.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint without further incident.

The driver of the vehicle was Erik Whiterabbit, 27, of Cumberland. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer, operating while revoked and a probation violation.

The passenger Angela Squier, 40, of Luck, is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of bail jumping, possession of meth and a Barron County Warrant. Squier had to be treated at Mayo Hospital for a complaint of shoulder pain from the crash.