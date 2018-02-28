WQOW Daybreak Producer

WQOW, an ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for a newscast producer.

We are looking for a talented journalist to write and produce our popular 2 ½ hour morning show, Daybreak. We need someone with solid news judgment, who knows how to showcase local stories and respond to breaking news. This person will work with a great team of experienced anchors, editors and directors to create a fast-paced, informative and fun show for our viewers.

Requirements: appropriate degree, experience shooting and editing digital video, experience writing broadcast news, good driving record. Experience with Avid and iNews preferred.

Send your resume and a link to your demo reel to: dschillinger@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V