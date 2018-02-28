1 in 14 women smoke while pregnant, new report shows

(CNN) - A new report says one in fourteen women smoke while pregnant.

The findings reveal more than 7 percent of all expectant mothers smoke despite known risks to mother and child. The percentage of pregnant smokers varies widely by maternal age, race, education and state.

The prevalence of smoking was highest in West Virginia with 25 percent and lowest in California, where less than 2 percent of pregnant women were reported smoking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any amount of smoking during pregnancy is too much. The organization said it puts a baby at risk for birth defects, and can cause a baby to be born too early or to have low birth weight. It can also raise the risk of stillbirth or sudden infant death syndrome.

The study was done by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

You can read the entire report here.