Menomonie police searching for armed bank robber

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie police and the FBI are searching for a man they said robbed a Royal Credit Union in Menomonie Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 12:30 p.m., the suspect showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the teller at Royal Credit Union-East Branch.

The suspect is a white male, approx 6’-2”, with a thin dark goatee, last seen wearing thick eye classes with a dark rim, light blue winter cap, black jacket/ski pants with white stripes on the sleeve and a red hoodie sweatshirt underneath the jacket. He was last seen walking westbound away from the bank.

The Menomonie Middle School, Oaklawn Elementary School and a nearby Mayo Clinic were all placed on lockdown following the robbery.

If you have any information leading to the identity of the person responsible for the armed robbery, please call Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-232-2198 or Dunn County Crime Stoppers at 715-847-3866.

Note: The bank teller requested to remain anonymous, so his head is blacked out of the images.