UPDATE: 'Empty Bowls' brings in nearly $100K for Eau Claire food bank

UPDATE (WQOW) -- People who emptied their bowls at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on Thursday night have helped fill the bellies of hungry folks in our area in a big way.



This year's 'Empty Bowls' event brought in more than $98,000 for Feed My People Food Bank. Organizers told News 18 that's a 19 percent increase from last year.



They said the money will help the food bank carry on its mission of feeding people in western Wisconsin. Last year, proceeds from the event helped fill over 320,000 empty bowls for children

Posted: Thursday, March 1

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thursday, a bowl of soup can help feed the hungry in the Chippewa Valley.



Feed My People Food Bank is hosting the 18th annual Empty Bowls event Thursday at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

For $20, you can fill up on locally made soup, bread and desserts, and take home one of the 2,000 hand-decorated bowls. You can choose to skip the bowl, and pay $8 for just dinner. Children under the age of ten eat for free.

A number of area restaurants have been donating their time and talents to prepare food for tomorrow's event.

"You know, we do it for a community event," said Public House owner Jack Schulte. "It's a great way to help our community and give back to people that really need groceries and things."

"Every dollar gets $10 worth of groceries, and it just helps out our community a lot. It's great to help the people that need it in the Chippewa Valley," said Nick Wiener, Public House's executive chef.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at The Florian Gardens.

