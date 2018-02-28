Eau Claire teen curler wins national championship

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Following in the footsteps of the successful Men’s USA Olympic Curling Team, Eau Claire junior curler Charlie Thompson, 15, collected a gold medal of his own this past weekend.

Playing on the four-person Team Fenson, Thompson won the United States Curling Association’s U18 Men’s National Championship held in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Ten men’s and ten women’s teams from across the country competed in the four-day event that crowned the champions who will now go on to represent the USA in the U18 Player’s Championship to be held in Guelph, Ontario in March.

Thompson, a freshman at Memorial High School, has been curling since the age of 8 and competed in three national championship events this year -- including the Mixed Doubles National Championship held in Eau Claire and the U21 National Championship held in Detroit, MI.

Team Fenson is based out of Bemidji, Minnesota and includes Riley Fenson, Graem Fenson, Carson Liapis (all of Bemidji) and Thompson.