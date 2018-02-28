Durand lawyer, judge candidate faces charges related to his brewery

Durand (WQOW) - An area lawyer, and current judge candidate, faces misdemeanor charges for his brew pub.



Attorney Roger Hillestad, from Durand, owns the Durand Brewing Company but authorities said he was operating it last year without the proper permits.



Eight misdemeanor charges were filed against him in Pepin County. Among them, selling or making alcohol without a permit or license, and failing to pay beer taxes.



Special agents from the state said they went to the brewing company undercover last August and bought beer from Hillestad. When they confronted him weeks later, he reportedly admitted to brewing beer, but denied selling it. They claim he later said he accepts "donations" from customers.

He also reportedly told them he had applied for a license, but it had been tabled.

News 18 left a phone message for Hillestad on Wednesday, but so far have not heard from him.



Hillestad is seeking election to a Buffalo-Pepin County judgeship. That election is in April.