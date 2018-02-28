WI Democrats craft bill to keep guns out of troubled people's hands

(WQOW) - On the heels of the mass shooting in Parkland FL, Wisconsin Democrats crafted a bill to keep guns out of the hands of troubled people.

Under the "Lethal Violence Protective Order" bill, if family or police feel someone is likely to injure themselves or others, they could petition the court to temporarily block that person from buying a gun.



In a release announcing the bill, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) wrote: “We’ve seen shooting after shooting where law enforcement or relatives of eventual-shooters saw warning signs about the person’s violent behavior but didn’t have the resources available to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating. LVPOs provide an important tool, especially for family members, who see these red flags firsthand, often long before anyone else, enabling them to say, ‘I’m scared for you, I’m worried about you, and I want to take steps to ensure you’re not going to hurt yourself or anyone else.’”

Five states already have similar laws in place. The bill is still in the preliminary phases.



