How a Chippewa Falls business owner helps cancer survivors

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- A Chippewa Valley business owner is dedicating part of her store to breast cancer survivors.



Larissa Ashwell owns Lacey's Lingerie in Chippewa Falls. She said when she opened up shop in December, it was important for her to have a section of her store now called "the pink ribbon room," geared toward women who have prosthetic breasts.



Ashwell said not only does her business have more options for breast cancer survivors, she's also starting something called, "Lacey's Supporting Sisters," which will help women who want the prosthetics, but can't afford them.



"Some women's insurance covers this stuff, and they get it paid for, for little-to-nothing, where others are either under-insured or living on very tight income, or they just cannot afford to buy stuff out of pocket," Ashwell said. "So, coming up with Lacey's Supporting Sisters was a way to pay it forward and get donations in the form of prosthetics."

Ashwell said the prosthetics can range from $50-$250.



She said her store is also accepting wigs.