Latest Info: Elk Mound student faces terroristic charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up school

UPDATE:

Elk Mound (WQOW) - The 13-year-old who police said made threats about shooting up his Elk Mound school is now facing charges.

In a release Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said a verbal and physical altercation started on a bus returning from a field trip and continued at the school. Deputies said the student made a threat about the possibility of shooting up the school on Friday.

The teen is being charged by the district attorney with making terroristic threats, battery and disorderly conduct. He is making a court appearance Thursday on those charges.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said it takes a zero tolerance stance on threats of school violence and will continue to have extra patrol units in and around the school to reassure students and parents that they are in a safe environment.

February 28, 2017

UPDATE -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old student is in custody, after making threats about possibly shooting up the school.



Deputies made contact with the student at his home Wednesday afternoon and took the student into custody.



In a letter to parents, Superintendent Eric Wright said the district feels there is no further threat to students, and classes would go on as scheduled on Thursday. However, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said they will have additional patrols in the area.



Elk Mound (WQOW) -- The Elk Mound School District wrote in a letter to parents that law enforcement is investigating a threat a the middle school on Wednesday.



According to Superintendent Eric Wright, a student made a verbal threat to harm another student by the end of the school day. The middle school principal was alerted and was able to make contact with the student. Wright added that the district is working with law enforcement and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken to ensure the safety of students.



Wright said the district feels there is no further threat to students and classes will go on as scheduled on Thursday.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office told News 18 that they expect to release more information on the incident later Wednesday night.



