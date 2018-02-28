Blugold Men earn All-WIAC honors

(WIAC Release) -- MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Robert Duax was selected the Player of the Year to headline the individuals chosen to the 2018 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Basketball Team by the league coaches. In addition, UW-Platteville’s Jeff Gard was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

Duax is the ninth player in program history to secure the honor. He claimed first team recognition for the second straight season and ranks fourth in the WIAC with 15.3 points per game, fifth with a .815 free throw percentage, sixth with 1.27 steals per contest and seventh with a .512 field goal percentage. Duax has reached double figures in scoring in 22 of 26 games, including a season-high 29 points at UW-River Falls on Jan. 10. He grabbed a season-best nine rebounds against Ripon College (Wis.) on Dec. 29.

Repeat selections on the first team from a season ago included: UW-Eau Claire’s George Diekelman; UW-Oshkosh’s Ben Boots; and UW-River Falls Alex Herink (Player of the Year). Diekelman also received first team accolades in 2016.

Gard secured the coaching honor after leading the Pioneers to the 20th regular-season conference title in program history – and first since 2005. UW-Platteville finished eighth in the league standings a season ago to become the first team in WIAC history to go from last place one year to first the next. The Pioneers own a 22-4 record heading into the 11th NCAA appearance in school archives.

UW-Whitewater’s Derek Rongstad earned a spot on the five-member All-Defensive Team for the second straight year.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.



2018 All-WIAC Men’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)

Ben Boots, Oshkosh, Junior, Guard, Kimberly, Wis.

Andre Brown, Whitewater, Junior, Guard, Kenosha, Wis. (Indian Trail)

MJ Delmore, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

George Diekelman, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, Stevens Point, Wis. (SPASH)

Robert Duax, Platteville, Junior, Guard/Forward, Dubuque, Iowa (Hempstead)

Jack Flynn, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Center, Appleton, Wis. (West)

Alex Herink, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Hudson, Wis.

Ben Meinholz, La Crosse, Junior, Forward, Oconomowoc, Wis. (Milwaukee Marquette)

Matt Oestreich, Platteville, Senior, Guard, Marshfield, Wis.

Canon O’Heron, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward, Bangor, Wis.

Honorable Mention

Nate Dodge, Stevens Point, Junior, Guard, East Troy, Wis.

Chris Duff, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Walker, Minn.

Isaac Elliott, Stout, Senior, Guard, Stevens Point, Wis. (Pacelli)

Adam Fravert, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Forward, Marshfield, Wis.

Brendon Manning, La Crosse, Junior, Guard, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Kennedy)

Taulvish McCray, La Crosse, Junior, Guard, Neenah, Wis.

Mark Nelson, Stevens Point, Junior, Guard/Forward, Madison, Wis. (Monona Grove)

Derek Rongstad, Whitewater, Junior, Guard/Forward, Middleton, Wis.

David Sachs, Whitewater, Junior, Guard, Highland Park, Ill.

Quentin Shields, Platteville, Freshman, Guard, Chicago, Ill. (Brooks College Prep Academy)

Carter Voelker, Platteville, Sophomore, Guard, Kiel, Wis.

Brennan Witt, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Champlin, Minn. (Park)



All-Defensive Team

Clay Gerds, Platteville, Junior, Forward, Fort Atkinson, Wis.

Taulvish McCray, La Crosse, Junior, Guard, Neenah, Wis.

Sam Ortmann, Stout, Senior, Guard, Buffalo, Minn.

Derek Rongstad, Whitewater, Junior, Guard/Forward, Middleton, Wis.

Brett Tauber, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward/Center, Madison, Wis. (Memorial)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Dan Becken, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Lino Lakes, Minn. (Centennial)

Devin Buckley, River Falls, Senior, Guard, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Park Center)

Milton Cummings, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, New Berlin, Wis. (Wisconsin Lutheran)

Zach Dahl, Stout, Junior, Guard, Buffalo, Minn.

Cole Hake, Platteville, Senior, Forward, Kaukauna, Wis.

Noah Kaminsky, Whitewater, Sophomore, Center, Hartford, Wis.

Jake Laihinen, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, Mequon, Wis. (Homestead)

Jontrell Robinson, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, Rockford, Ill. (East)

Player of the Year: Robert Duax of Platteville

Coach of the Year: Jeff Gard of Platteville

Max Sparger Co-Scholar-Athletes: Charlie Noone of Oshkosh and Isaac Castellano of River Falls