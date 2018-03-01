Adopt-A-Pet: Lexus

Meet our Pet of the Day: Lexus!

Lexus, or Lexi, is a talker. She seven years old. She's got a bit of a sad story. She was adopted as a puppy back in 2011, she was returned to the shelter back in January because her owner said she didn't get along with the other dogs she was living with. That may be true, but it also could have been an uncomfortable situation with four other dogs. Lexus is on a supplement to help her joints out. But she's a great dog, great with kids, great with adults, just great all around.

If you're interested in Lexus, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.