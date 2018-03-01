3/1: Building an Award Winning Cheese Board - Wisconsin Milk Market Board

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Whether you're trying to impress some dinner guests, or going for gold, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board has tips to build your own award-worthy cheese board.

When creating a Wisconsin Cheese Board showcasing award winning Wisconsin Cheese make sure your accompaniments cover the following bases: Crunchy, sweet, spicy, salty, pickled and fresh. For example, an assortment might include pistachios, jam, honey, assorted olives, pickled beets, and sliced radishes. Don't forget to throw in something unexpected such as plums, dark chocolate and roasted chickpeas.



Aesthetically, focus more on balance than on symmetry : Think less about the shapes or overall design you are going to make and more about your cheeses and accoutrement in terms of color.

Implement an upgrade or two : Olives always look better and stay glossy if they're given a quick toss in some olive oil; they taste even better if you warm them up a bit.

Create an illusion of bounty : You don't have to have excessive quantities of food to create a lush landscape. Use a space-stealing standby, such as a bunch of grapes, as a dual-purpose centerpiece and prop.



Sartori Black Pepper BellaVitano®

Pair with: This artisan cheese tastes delicious with dried nuts, roast beef and crusty artisan bread. Wines: Chianti, Chardonnay, light red wine Beer: India Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, Trappist Style Beer

Serving Suggestions: Top roasted vegetables with Black Pepper BellaVitano® Add to hot pasta and butter Beefsteak tomatoes, guacamole and Black Pepper BellaVitano® on whole grain bread.



Marieke Penterman's Gouda Belegen

Pair with: Peaches, melon, apricots and cherries Apples or pears Wine: Chardonnay Beer: Amber or Red Ale

Serving Suggestions: Shred and stir into baked pasta dishes Dice and layer with apples in individual ramekins; sprinkle with sugar-cinnamon crumb mixture and bake Julienne in a salad of blanched green beans, red bell pepper and sweet onion Slice and melt over sliced tomatoes on whole wheat bread Serve for breakfast with fresh fruit and warm, crusty bread



Find more cheesy tips and cheese boards showcasing award winning Wisconsin Cheese by clicking here!