3/1: Building an Award Winning Cheese Board - Wisconsin Milk Market Board

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Whether you're trying to impress some dinner guests, or going for gold, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board has tips to build your own award-worthy cheese board.
When creating a Wisconsin Cheese Board showcasing award winning Wisconsin Cheese make sure your accompaniments cover the following bases: Crunchy, sweet, spicy, salty, pickled and fresh. For example, an assortment might include pistachios, jam, honey, assorted olives, pickled beets, and sliced radishes. Don't forget to throw in something unexpected such as plums, dark chocolate and roasted chickpeas.
Aesthetically, focus more on balance than on symmetry: Think less about the shapes or overall design you are going to make and more about your cheeses and accoutrement in terms of color.
Implement an upgrade or two: Olives always look better and stay glossy if they're given a quick toss in some olive oil; they taste even better if you warm them up a bit.
Create an illusion of bounty: You don't have to have excessive quantities of food to create a lush landscape. Use a space-stealing standby, such as a bunch of grapes, as a dual-purpose centerpiece and prop.
Sartori Black Pepper BellaVitano®
Marieke Penterman's Gouda Belegen
Find more cheesy tips and cheese boards showcasing award winning Wisconsin Cheese by clicking here!
