D.C. Everest students urging others to stop using offensive word

Weston (WAOW) -- Students in the D.C. Everest School District are working to stop the use of an offensive word.

They gathered Wednesday to work on a project urging people to eliminate the use of the "R" word when referring to people who have intellectual disabilities.

"It's important to end the word because people now use it as a negative word and it's just very derogatory," said high school senior Amyah Theiss. "And we want to be positive in our schools and our communities."

Students of all ages collaborated on a video to present to the entire district.

"This is something important because we're all people, we're all equal," said Jadyn Dahlke, a fifth grader. "And nobody should be discriminated or like discouraged because of what others say."

The video will be presented to all schools in the district March 7.