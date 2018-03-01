Sports Overtime - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Thursday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Old Abes roll past the Panthers and advance to the semifinals
The Raiders knock off St. Mary's Springs to advance
A late Panther rally falls short, as Durand falls to Melrose-Mindoro
Kiana Fall hits the game winner as Clayton edges McDonell Central
Trinity Myer scores a team high 14 points to lead Hayward past Bloomer

BOYS HS HOCKEY
WIAA State Tournament Quarterfinals

WEST SALEM / BANGOR   2
(2) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   6
Old Abes: Brenden Olson, Ben Zacho 2 goals, Trevor Hudecek 20 saves

WAUKESHA CO-OP   3
(3) D.C. EVEREST   2
Winners play in Semifinals Friday, 6:15 p.m.

ST. MARY'S SPRINGS   1
(1) HUDSON   7
Raiders: Aaron Squires 2 goals, 1 assist

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME   1
(4) VERONA   4
Winners play in Semifinals Friday, 4:00 p.m.

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 4

(2) DURAND   58
(1) MELROSE-MINDORO   67
Panthers: Emily Annis 17 points, Shae Baier 15
Mustangs: Mesa Byom 16 points, Emily Herzberg 13, Calette Lockington 13, Erika Simmons 13

(4) CAMERON   49
(2) COLFAX   51
Vikings: Kameri Meredith game winner
Winners play in Sectional Final at River Falls, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Division 5

(4) CLAYTON   34
(3) McDONELL CENTRAL   33
Macks: Abby Opsal 11 points

(3) SHELL LAKE   52
(1) NORTHWOOD   49
Winners play in Sectional Final at Spooner, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Division 3

(3) BLOOMER   32
(1) HAYWARD   40
Blackhawks: Sierra Raine 11 points
Hurricanes: Trinity Myer 14 points, Madelyn Neff 11

(2) GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU   46
(1) WISCONSIN DELLS   47
Winners play in Sectional Final at Chippewa Falls, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

(3) MENOMONIE   56
(1) ONALASKA   65

(3) MARSHFIELD   36
(1) HORTONVILLE   77
Winners play in Sectional Final at Menomonie, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

