Sports Overtime - Thursday

BOYS HS HOCKEY
WIAA State Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST SALEM / BANGOR 2
(2) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 6
Old Abes: Brenden Olson, Ben Zacho 2 goals, Trevor Hudecek 20 saves
WAUKESHA CO-OP 3
(3) D.C. EVEREST 2
Winners play in Semifinals Friday, 6:15 p.m.
ST. MARY'S SPRINGS 1
(1) HUDSON 7
Raiders: Aaron Squires 2 goals, 1 assist
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 1
(4) VERONA 4
Winners play in Semifinals Friday, 4:00 p.m.
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 4
(2) DURAND 58
(1) MELROSE-MINDORO 67
Panthers: Emily Annis 17 points, Shae Baier 15
Mustangs: Mesa Byom 16 points, Emily Herzberg 13, Calette Lockington 13, Erika Simmons 13
(4) CAMERON 49
(2) COLFAX 51
Vikings: Kameri Meredith game winner
Winners play in Sectional Final at River Falls, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Division 5
(4) CLAYTON 34
(3) McDONELL CENTRAL 33
Macks: Abby Opsal 11 points
(3) SHELL LAKE 52
(1) NORTHWOOD 49
Winners play in Sectional Final at Spooner, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Division 3
(3) BLOOMER 32
(1) HAYWARD 40
Blackhawks: Sierra Raine 11 points
Hurricanes: Trinity Myer 14 points, Madelyn Neff 11
(2) GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU 46
(1) WISCONSIN DELLS 47
Winners play in Sectional Final at Chippewa Falls, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Division 2
(3) MENOMONIE 56
(1) ONALASKA 65
(3) MARSHFIELD 36
(1) HORTONVILLE 77
Winners play in Sectional Final at Menomonie, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.