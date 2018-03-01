Former EC man accused of trading nude pictures of ex-girlfriend in exchange for rent

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges were filed Thursday against a former Eau Claire man accused of trading nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend, in exchange for rent.



Tyler Vold is accused of trading seven pictures of the woman, along with five videos of Vold having sex with her. He said he did it in exchange for a break on his rent.

The man who police said received the images, Joshua Weichert, told police he later contacted the woman and threatened to send the photos to other people unless she sent more nude pictures.

Weichert returns to court Monday, Vold in April.