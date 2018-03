Eau Claire (WQOW) - An area couple faces charges of child neglect for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine.



Angela Jackson and Jonathan Rogness were charged Thursday in Eau Claire with possessing meth and child neglect.

Investigators said a test of hair follicles of two children, ages eight and eleven, revealed meth. A January search of a home on Tower Drive turned up meth, and drug paraphernalia.