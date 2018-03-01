Programming changes due to WIAA State Tournaments

With the broadcasts of the WIAA state tournaments, WQOW's normal programming schedule will be interrupted for several days during the month of March.

Here is a list of the days and programs that are affected. There's also information on when those programs are rebroadcast.

Saturday March 3

WIAA Hockey airs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

World of X Games (1-2 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/3 from 10:35-11:34 p.m.

E:60 Heir Mc Nair (2-3 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/3 from 11:35 p.m. - 12:35 a.m.

Beach Volleyball Major Series (3-4 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/4 from 12:35 a.m. to 1:35 a.m.

Thursday March 8

General Hospital will not air these days.

WIAA Basketball airs from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/9 at 12:06:30 a.m.

Scandal (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/9 at 1:06:30 a.m.

How to Get Away with Murder (9-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/9 at 2:06 a.m.

Friday March 9

The View, The Chew, and General Hospital will not air these days.

WIAA Basketball airs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Once Upon A Time (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 at 12:06:30 a.m.

Marvel's Agents of Shield (8-9:01 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 at 1:06:30 a.m.

20/20 (9:01-10 p.m) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 at 2:07:30 a.m.

Saturday March 10

WIAA Basketball airs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (approx.)

World of X Games (1-2 p.m) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 from 10:35-11:35 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost (2-3:30 p.m.) will be rebroadcast 3/10 11:35 p.m. - 1: 05 a.m.

ESPN Films Presents 24 Strong (3:30-4 p.m.) will be rebroadcast Sunday 3/11 from 1:05 a.m to 1:35 a.m.

NBA ON ABC 7-10 p.m. Airs live on DT2 channels

Thursday March 15

Grey's Anatomy (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/16 at 1:06:30 a.m.

Scandal (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/16 at 2:06:30 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder (9-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/16 at 12:06:30 a.m.

Friday March 16

The View, The Chew, and General Hospital will not air these days.

WIAA Basketball airs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Once Upon A Time (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/17at 12:06:30 a.m.

Marvel's Agents of Shield (8-9:01 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/17 at 1:06:30 a.m.

20/20 (9:01-10 p.m) will be rebroadcast on 3/17 at 2:07:30 a.m.

Saturday March 17

WIAA Basketball airs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (approx.)

World of X Games (1:30-2:30 p.m) will be rebroadcast on Sunday 3/18 from 1-2 p.m.

30 for 30: No Mas (2:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.) will not be rebroadcast

Saturday Evening:

20/20 Saturday (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast at 10:35 p.m.

Deception (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m.

For The People (9-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast Sunday 3/18 at 12:35 a.m.