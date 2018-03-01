Altoona principal weighs in on students protesting against school violence

Last month's Florida school shooting has created a gun control conversation with some lasting power. Now, students across the country are preparing to protest against school violence.

In fact, News 18 spoke with a student at Altoona High School on Wednesday at a town hall meeting who said they are rallying to get their classmates together to go to the "March For Our Lives" event taking place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 24.

Altoona High School Principal, Jason LeMay, said he's had multiple students ask him how they can peacefully protest against school violence. LeMay said he's wants students to understand the motives behind school walkouts and protests before they get involved.

He added school violence has been a topic students and staff have discussed recently, and that he applauds students who want to actively stand up against gun violence in schools. LeMay said students have brainstormed other ideas instead of a walkout so more can be involved in the rally if they chose to do so.

There is a national school walk out taking place this month, a month after the massacre in Florida on March 14.

"We are seeing what options we have that we can offer for students." LeMay said. "There's obviously just the option to do a walkout if the students feel that's necessary, or there's obviously other avenues students can take. Students have brought up some other ideas, other options about what they'd like to see have happen that might be more meaningful for our students here at Altoona."

LeMay said students have discussed putting together a school assembly to recognize the 17 victims of last month's shooting.

He said he doesn't believe students will receive any consequences if they decide to participate in an organized event if they do so in a respectful manner.