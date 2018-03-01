Decadent Cabaret has new home this year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After the House of Rock closed on Water Street, a local music festival was left without a venue - until now.



Decadent Cabaret has been a staple in Eau Claire's music scene. Since 1979, the festival has been hosted in multiple venues; the VFW, Stones Throw Bar and most recently the House of Rock.

"The committee pooled together and we made the decision to come to The Metro based on the needs of the three-day festival," said Decadent Cabaret's Event Coordinator, Joseph Gunderson.



"This offers up a whole new set of opportunities for it," said Tom Gardner, Artisan Forge Studios photographer. "It's a neat venue, there's more room to it, there's much more to look at."

With more space, organizers have added more forms of art, on top of the 34 local bands over the three-day festival.

The event started Thursday and runs through Saturday.



Tickets are $10 at the door.

