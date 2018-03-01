Peaceful protesting won't hurt a student's chance of becoming a - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Peaceful protesting won't hurt a student's chance of becoming a Blugold, school says

Posted:
By Camille Walter, Reporter
Connect
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

School officials at UW-Eau Claire want students to know their activism won't hurt their chances of becoming a Blugold.

The university tweeted this week, it supports the rights of students who participate in peaceful, lawful protest.
 

University officials said the post was a part of a national response from college admissions offices so students and their parents understood how activism could impact their admission at some schools. 

Officials said UW-Eau Claire isn't seeking out political activists, but they do hope to see their students get involved in what's going on around them.

"We encourage all of our students to be active on their campuses. Whether that's student organizations, or if it's something students are passionate about. We encourage them to use their voices," Assistant Director of Recruitment for UW-Eau Claire, Danielle Widmer said.

Officials said a student's admissions decision could be hurt if they're caught breaking the law or disturbing the peace while protesting.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.