Peaceful protesting won't hurt a student's chance of becoming a Blugold, school says

School officials at UW-Eau Claire want students to know their activism won't hurt their chances of becoming a Blugold.

The university tweeted this week, it supports the rights of students who participate in peaceful, lawful protest.



A message to any student who is #blugoldbound or is considering applying for admission to UWEC: We support the rights of students who would like to participate in peaceful, lawful protest regarding matters of national concern. Such acts will not impact admission to UW-Eau Claire. — UW-Eau Claire (@UWEauClaire) February 28, 2018

University officials said the post was a part of a national response from college admissions offices so students and their parents understood how activism could impact their admission at some schools.

Officials said UW-Eau Claire isn't seeking out political activists, but they do hope to see their students get involved in what's going on around them.

"We encourage all of our students to be active on their campuses. Whether that's student organizations, or if it's something students are passionate about. We encourage them to use their voices," Assistant Director of Recruitment for UW-Eau Claire, Danielle Widmer said.

Officials said a student's admissions decision could be hurt if they're caught breaking the law or disturbing the peace while protesting.