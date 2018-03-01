UPDATE: Officials say machine started fire at Banbury Place

UPDATE: Eau Claire fire crews tell News 18 that a fire at Banbury Place Thursday night was caused by a machine at American Phoenix.



Battalion Chief Joe Kelly said it was a rubber procession machine. The damage is estimated at $5,000, but Kelly said the building did not suffer structural damage.



Kelly said employees tried to put out the fire, but were unable to. No one was injured.



Crews were on the scene for roughly an hour and a half.





Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire fire crews are on the scene after a fire at building three of Banbury Place.



Fire crews tell News 18 that the initial call came in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters said they were able to put out the blaze, but crews are still searching for hot spots. A portion of Galloway Street is blocked off while crews continue to investigate.



Officials say it is too early to know the extent of the damage.



