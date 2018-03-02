MUST SEE: Manatee, turtle released off Florida coast

(WQOW) -- Two previously injured seas creatures have now returned to the water.
Frappucino the Manatee and Taz the Green Sea Turtle were released from a beach in Florida after arriving at a Miami rehabilitation center, back in January. Frappucino has recovered from being hit by a boat, and Taz has healed from parasites and liver issues. Both are happy and healthy, and back in the sea.
