MUST SEE: Manatee, turtle released off Florida coast - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Manatee, turtle released off Florida coast

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Two previously injured seas creatures have now returned to the water.

Frappucino the Manatee and Taz the Green Sea Turtle were released from a beach in Florida after arriving at a Miami rehabilitation center, back in January. Frappucino has recovered from being hit by a boat, and Taz has healed from parasites and liver issues. Both are happy and healthy, and back in the sea.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.