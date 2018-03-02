3/2: ECCT presents: Junie B. Jones, The Addams Family - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

3/2: ECCT presents: Junie B. Jones, The Addams Family

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A couple of shows are coming to the Eau Claire Children's Theatre, and Daybreak has the details.

One upcoming show centers around a friendly young girl who just enters kindergarten, and the other revolves around a bizarre family.

First is Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!

  • Where: The Oxford
  • When: March 2 at 7:30 p.m., March 3 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., March 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Second is The Addams Family and it's a musical!

  • Where: The State Theatre
  • When: March 9 at 7:30 p.m., March 10 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Get your tickets for either show HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.