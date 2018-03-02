3/2: ECCT presents: Junie B. Jones, The Addams Family

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A couple of shows are coming to the Eau Claire Children's Theatre, and Daybreak has the details.
One upcoming show centers around a friendly young girl who just enters kindergarten, and the other revolves around a bizarre family.
First is Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!
Second is The Addams Family and it's a musical!
Get your tickets for either show HERE.
