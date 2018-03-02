Bruce schools react to 2nd incident this week, backpacks currently not allowed in the district

Bruce (WQOW) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said a second incident happened in the Bruce School District this week.

On Monday, News 18 reported a 15-year-old Bruce High School student is in custody after making threats of violence.

On Wednesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bruce Public School because administrators found a BB gun and several knives in a backpack which they say was a security risk to the school and students.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded and were told the items were located when they were investigating an incident where a student scratched graffiti on a bathroom stall door.

The items were taken into evidence by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to the Eau Claire Juvenile Facility.

Because of two incidents in the school district this week, the decision was made by the school and the sheriff’s office to not allow backpacks into the school at this time.