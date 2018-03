Barron County (WQOW) - A Barron County man is behind bars because police said he was growing hundreds of marijuana plants.



According to the sheriff's office, Michael Haney, 37, was arrested after police found more than 300 marijuana plants in a barn at 462 19th Ave. in Comstock, Barron County on March 1.

A search warrant was obtained after a month-long investigation into a possible marijuana growing operation.

Haney is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of manufacturing marijuana.