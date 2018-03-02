Osseo-Fairchild Elementary wins Tools For Schools grant

Osseo-Fairchild (WQOW) - Fourth graders at Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School are moving and grooving, and now thanks to a $500 Tools For Schools grant, they'll also be stepping to a more successful school year.



Every month, thanks to Asher Lasting Exteriors and United Bank, WQOW News 18 awards an area school a $500 grant.

Candyce Gray, the Title I teacher at Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School is working to implement some 'active school' exercises throughout the day.

"Let's try and get these kids active," Gray said. "Research shows it helps your focus, hopefully your academic skills and emotional and behavioral, not to mention just your physical well being."

Gray said the $500 will allow them to buy a pedometer for every fourth grade student. With the technological tool, they can monitor their steps and measure the results. Not only will they have an educational benefit, but also a healthy one.

