Eau Claire's 'Family Video' lets customers catch up on nominated flicks ahead of Oscars

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend in Hollywood at the 90th Academy Awards, but there's still time to catch up on this year's nominees.



Employees at Family Video in Eau Claire told News 18 over the last month they've seen a steady stream of customers looking to rent the nominated films. They said 'Coco' and 'Dunkirk' have been especially popular picks.



Not all of the movies have been released at this point, but employees expect them to come in within the next few weeks.



"We have the list right up front so they can walk around with them, and then we also have the nominees stickered so they're nice and easy to find, said Simone Sopiarz, the assistant manager at the Family Video on Madison Street.



News 18 also reached out to Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire and employees there said this year's Oscars are unique because most of the nominated movies made their way to local theaters. They said that hasn't always happened in the past.



You can catch the 90th Academy Awards on WQOW on Sunday night. Red carpet coverage is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the show itself at 7:00 p.m.