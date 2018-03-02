Eau Claire's Jodi Emerson announces run for WI Assembly

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire woman is announcing her run for a seat in the Wisconsin Assembly.



Jodi Emerson, known for her work in the fight against human trafficking, said on social media she's looking to represent Wisconsin's 91st District. That seat is currently held by Eau Claire Rep. Dana Wachs, who is running for Governor and not seeking re-election.



Emerson said she'll focus on fighting for affordable and accessible healthcare, encouraging the growth of our economy and jobs, restoring funding to our education system, working to address social justice issues and protecting our environment.



