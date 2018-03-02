Two Eau Claire men charged with 25 combined felonies after rash of burglaries

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire men are now charged with a combined 25 felonies after a slew of burglaries in Eau Claire.



Gavin Potter and Mark Dickinsen were charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the complaint, Potter, 18, is accused of burglarizing four homes between October and February. Among the items reported missing: an AR-15, a shotgun, handguns, body armor, jewelry and video games.

Police caught a break when a woman was sending Snapchat messages with someone in Potter's home, and saw him wearing the body armor. The person on the other end of those message was interviewed by police, and was able to identify many of the missing items

Police executed a search warrant at Potter's home, turning up a number of stolen items, including the 3 handguns and a shotgun that had been sawed off. 90 grams of marijuana and a drug ledger were also found.

Potter was arrested and confessed to the crimes during an interview with police. He also told them he had burglarized one of the homes with Mark Dickinsen.

A search of Dickinsen's home did not turn up missing items, but police did find drugs. Dickinsen admitted to burglarizing a home with Potter.

Bond was set at $2,000 for Dickinsen. A hearing is scheduled for April 10. Bond for Potter was set at $50,000. He's also scheduled for a hearing April 10.

Maximum sentence for Potter is 149 years, and 40 years for Dickinsen.