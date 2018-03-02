Rep. Kind, Eau Claire law enforcement and school leaders discuss school safety

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Friday, Eau Claire school officials and police leaders met with Congressman Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) to talk about school security in the aftermath of the Florida shooting.



Kind was at Longfellow Elementary, reading and answering questions for 'Read Across America Day.'



Afterward, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, Eau Claire Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, other law enforcement officials and teachers met with Kind to talk about how to better protect western Wisconsin schools.



"The needs of our schools here in Eau Claire may be completely different than inner-city Chicago or in L.A., for instance," Kind said. "So I think it's important for us representatives to get a real sense of what's needed back home here, and then take that perspective with us to Washington."



Kind read "Woodrow the White House Mouse" to the students.

