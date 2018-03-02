Randall Park Association reaches out to city council regarding Public Good Order

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For a week now, News 18 has been reporting on proposed changes to Eau Claire's Public Good Order, and the controversy surrounding the changes.



Now, one of the groups that prompted it, is asking officials to hold off.

Changes would prohibit motor buses or hired drivers from dropping off more than 10 passengers at a time, along a single block between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.



It was the subject of some heated conversations at a university roundtable Thursday. UWEC students fear without the buses, people could be in danger by trying to drive home drunk, or falling into the river.



The Randall Park Association, which was part of what prompted the proposal, is asking the city council to hold off on those changes.



"One of the decisions we made was to ask city council for a delay in looking at this legislation, and looking at this ordinance change, so that we could have open talk between the neighborhood, the students, Right Way if they are open to that," said Lauren Lierman the president of the Randall Park Association.



Tom Klatt, the owner of Right Way Shuttle, said he's decided to discontinue his shared ride services until a solution is made.

"As a team, we're going to step back and to see maybe how we can be better in the community if we could potentially continue," said Klatt.



Klatt said once a decision is made, he's open to bringing that service back.



Lierman said she will send a letter to city council Friday night.



The city council is set to hold a public hearing on the matter Monday March 12. That's when they may table the discussion.

