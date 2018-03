Menomonie (WQOW) -- A big congratulations to the Elk Mound High School Rube Goldberg team who has set sail for the national champions.



The team's coach, Lucas Audorff, told News 18 they took first place in the regional Rube Goldberg event at UW-Stout on Friday with their pirate themed machine.



Now they're headed onto the national event in Chicago next month. Congratulations, team!