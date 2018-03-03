State robotic championship this weekend in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Forty-seven teams from around the state are competing this weekend in the VEX Robotics Competition state championship at the MSOE Kern Center.

"We have worked on a robot all season long, and qualified for state to be here, and we hope to qualify for worlds today," Xavier High School senior Ezra Pable said.

Pable and Jacob Bertello have spent hundreds of hours building a manually driven robot that can stack up to 17 cones.

"I just think it's really fun that you get to build a robot and see it come to life, and you get to design and redesign and hang out with your friends," Bertello said.

Organizers said this is more than just fun. It's about promoting STEM education and teaching teenagers skills they can't learn inside a classroom.

"They're learning teamwork and communication skills and problem-solving and conflict resolution and how to present themselves to other people," Xavier High School robotics team coach Ron Lohse said.

So here's how the competition works:

In each match, the robots must stack cones in specific zones. The team with the highest score at the end of two minutes is the winner.

Each team must compete in a total of 10 back-to-back matches.

The top seven teams will go on to represent Wisconsin in the VEX Robotics World Championship next month. They will compete against teams from other parts of the United States and nearly 50 other countries.