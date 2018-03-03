LATEST: Occasional snow, slippery roads on Tuesday

NOTE: Travel impacts could be higher than forecast due to changing weather conditions, differing road surfaces, and other factors. If travel is not necessary on Monday evening and night, stay home.

Expected snow totals Monday through Tuesday. The majority of accumulation will occur Monday evening.

3 to 7 inches of snow fell in west central Wisconsin late Monday afternoon through Monday night. More snow will fall on Tuesday, but additional accumulations will be minor.

The weather has caused many schools to delay or close. For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say an intense surface low is slowly moving over Iowa, producing light snow and a strong wind in the region. Another quarter to half inch of snow is possible Tuesday, mostly before 2 p.m. Blowing and drifting will be an issue in open areas.

Many roads will be slippery and at least partially snow-covered through Tuesday afternoon. Add extra travel time, and be prepared for delays.

